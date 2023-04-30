First Red Cross aid arrives in Sudan after weeks of fighting

British citizens seen boarding an RAF aircraft in Sudan for evacuation to Cyprus.

 British Ministry of Defence/Getty Images

Red Cross aid landed in Sudan for the first time since fighting broke out between rival military forces three weeks ago, some rare good news in a conflict that shows little sign of ending.

Eight tonnes of medical aid arrived on Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement, offering relief to Sudan's hard-hit medical facilities.

