The officer who was first to respond to the scene where Alex Murdaugh's wife and son were found killed testified Thursday that one of the first things Murdaugh mentioned after the officer arrived was a boating accident involving his son years ago.

Murdaugh, a now disbarred attorney and member of a prominent legal family, is on trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, for the murders of his wife Margaret (known as Maggie) and his son Paul, who was 22 at the time of the June 7, 2021, crime.

Recommended for you

CNN's Alta Spells contributed to this report.

Tags