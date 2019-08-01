ALBANY – On Wednesday night, members of the Dougherty County law enforcement community were there to protect and serve ... soft drinks as well as school supplies -- to children in preparation for the opening of the school year.
Dougherty officials were joined by other first responders in the National Night Out event at Radium Springs Elementary School, where emergency response personnel gave out and filled book bags with pencils, paper and other items.
“We want to start them out right,” Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson said. “A lot of kids who go to school don’t have a pencil. Every kid can at least have pencil, paper, for that first day. If you get them started right, they’re going to be good for the year.”
A long line formed to file into the gym, where officers distributed the supplies and gave out prizes such as shoes and basketballs. Barbers cut hair so that students could begin the school year with a fresh look.
Outside there were bounce houses and slides, and firefighters let children get a view of the equipment and interior of firetrucks. Churches and vendors provided free hot dogs, hamburgers and nachos, while police officers handed out drinks.
A group of Albany State University football players were on hand to give students motivation going into the new school term.
“This lets kids know police are their friend,” Johnson said of the annual gathering. “A lot of times people think the police are your enemy.”
Attendance at the event was about 5,000 three years ago. Johnson said that attendance has dropped somewhat since that time because some other organizations have organized similar events where school supplies are handed out.
“This is the 35th anniversary for National Night Out," DCP Sgt. Byron Hill said. “We just try to give back to the community. We even have free haircuts for the boys, everything to get ready for school.”
National Night Out began in 1984 as an event during which neighbors turned on their porch lights and sat outside. In many locations, the event is now associated with schools.
The events are not held on a specific night and in some places involve block parties and parades.
Pointing out empty bins that had a short time earlier been stacked high with new bookbags, Johnson said the event is making an impact.
“My theme is little kids,” he said. ‘When they smile, I smile.”