First responders to give out school supplies at National Night Out

ALBANY – Students who show up for this year's "National Night Out" observance get not only free school supplies and hot dogs, they also get a chance to see men and women in uniform in a positive light.
Dozens of law enforcement and other first responders will be on hand Wednesday at Radium Springs Middle School for the annual event from 5-8 p.m.
“It’s going to be all local law enforcement with the exception of Albany Police Department,” said. Sgt. Tamiko Whitlock of the Dougherty County Police Department. “We’re going to give out at least 2,500 book bags. We give out school supplies. They can win iPads.”
Other participating agencies include the Albany Fire Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, emergency medical services and Lily Pad Sane Center.
“We have at least eight vendors,” Whitlock said. “A number of organizations will be there in addition to law enforcement. Churches are going to be there.”
Children also can participate in face painting and games. Unlike previous years, the event will be held outside except for the games.
Parents also can take advantage of identification kits that will allow them to find a child who goes missing.
Whitlock expects an attendance of about 2,000.
“We’re going to have this the night before kids go to school,” she said. “It’s because we wanted kids to have the supplies before they go back to school. We know the need is there on the first day.”
The various agencies will give crime-fighting and safety tips, but children also can see that police are just people, Whitlock said. In many instances a child’s first interaction with police can be negative.
“We interact with them on a different level,” she said. “It shows we’re there when things are going good, that we’re not just there when bad things are going on.”
National Night Out began in 1984 as an event during which neighbors turned on their porch lights and sat outside. In many locations the event is now associated with schools.
The events are not held on a specific night and in some places involve block parties and parades.
“We want everybody to come out and enjoy a great event,” Whitlock said.