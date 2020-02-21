ALBANY -- Logs available for the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department, Dougherty County Police and Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Feb. 14-21 show that the agencies responded to 455 calls.
The Albany Police Department logged 183 reports, including 38 incidences of family violence. Twenty-two of these calls were determined to be “unfounded.” There were 29 reports of criminal trespass logged by APD, 15 reports of theft by taking and seven reports of aggravated assault with a firearm.
The Albany Fire Department reported 53 calls to which its personnel responded, including 13 motor vehicle accidents. AFD performed one swift-water rescue when a female jumped from the Oglethorpe bridge into the Flint River and a male jumped into the river to rescue her. Both survived the incident.
Dougherty County Police Department shift reports indicate 122 responses. DCP responded to 17 burglar alarms and 14 requests to contact a person. The week’s shift reports indicate 15 reports of dogs at large. There was also a report of a person being taken to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with a dog bite.
Dougherty County Emergency Services reported responding to 101 calls, listing the reasons for 97 calls. (No report was filed for February 14, 15, 16 19, 20 or 21) General sickness was responsible for 33 calls. EMS responded to assist with 10 reported falls and eight reports of chest pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.