First US government-organized convoy evacuates private American citizens from Sudan conflict

The first US-led effort to evacuate private American citizens from Sudan was completed Saturday. This image shows black smoke rising over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, April 28.

 AFPTV/Getty Images

The first US-led effort to evacuate private American citizens from the conflict in Sudan was completed Saturday, with a convoy organized by the US government reaching Port Sudan after a long journey from Khartoum.

"A U.S. government-organized convoy carrying U.S citizens, locally employed staff, and nationals from allied and partner countries arrived at Port Sudan on April 29," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. "From there, we are assisting U.S. citizens and others who are eligible with onward travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where additional U.S. personnel are positioned to assist with consular and emergency services."

CNN's Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

