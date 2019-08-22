ATLANTA -- After 34 years serving with WRD's Fisheries Management Section, Jeff Durniak is trading in his uniform for a pair of waders to enjoy retirement.
Durniak's contribution to North Georgia fisheries is legendary. He and his team have enhanced North Georgia's sportfish opportunities, most notably Georgia's walleye fishery and delayed harvest trout streams. He has also worked diligently to establish and nourish partnerships within the conservation community to continually move the needle in a positive direction.
In Georgia's fly fishing circles, he has achieved rock star status. His expert and timely fishing reports (signed, “Dredger”) have been used by thousands of anglers. Most importantly, his public outreach efforts have resulted in greater angler understanding and involvement in fisheries management. Many avid anglers and conservationists alike can trace their recruitment to him.
"Make some more memories soon," Durniak said. "Have fun and then pass your love of fishing to our next generation of angler-conservationists. You’ll be glad you did. I know that I am."
His passion for anglers, angling and fisheries management is rivaled by few.
Read Durniak's last Georgia Fishing Report blog entry at http://bit.ly/2KhvS0a.