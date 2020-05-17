PERRY – The Go Fish Education Center is hosting three Fishing Day Camps this June and July. Limited space is available, and registration deadlines are quickly approaching.
Participating kids will learn how to fish, receive safety tips, casting instructions and how to clean your catch. They will also learn about fish biology, habitats and conservation -- all through guided instruction, tours and educational activities.
· Session 1 (deadline to register -- June 4): June 9-11; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily
· Session 2 (deadline to register -- June 11): June 16-18; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily
· Session 3 (deadline to register -- July 9): July 14-16; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily
Cost for the camp is $100 (due on the first day of each session), which includes admission to the Go Fish Education Center, educational instruction, use of equipment and bait. Campers will need to bring their own lunch, snacks and water bottle.
COVID-19 Safety at Camp: The Go Fish Education Center is closely following state and federal recommendations regarding COVID-19.
At the Go Fish Education Center, visitors can see aquariums that hold more than 180,000 gallons of water and are loaded with Georgia freshwater fish and wildlife, including alligators. They may try out the fishing and shooting simulators, see a working fish hatchery from a huge gallery window. All that gazing at fish will likely lead visitors to try out the casting pond. Bait and tackle will be provided.
For more information on summer camps at the Go Fish Education Center, visit https://gofisheducationcenter.com/education-gfec, or call (478) 988-7187.
