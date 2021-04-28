FITZGERALD -- The Fitzgerald Police Department recently purchased and installed eight Flock Safety Cameras in locations around the city.
These cameras have the ability to capture license plate numbers and vehicle descriptions, which will aid the police department's Criminal Investigation Division in its investigations.
The system also will alert patrol officers, in real time, to any vehicle that might be stolen, involved in a crime, mentioned in AMBER or LEVI’s alerts, and also vehicle registration issues when that vehicle passes a camera.
Fitzgerald PD is one of more than 60 agencies just in Georgia that is using this technology. FPD will have the ability to share information with each of these agencies in the event of a crime.
