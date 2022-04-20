TIFTON — Raines Evans, a writing and communication major from Fitzgerald, has been selected as the J.G. Woodroof Scholar at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the 2021-22 academic year. The award is named for ABAC’s first president, who took office in 1933.
ABAC President David Bridges said the Woodroof Scholar represents the top academic student at ABAC. In her capacity as the Woodroof Scholar, Raines attended a meeting of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia as ABAC’s Academic Recognition Day Student. She and her family also attended a lunch sponsored by the Board of Regents.
USG criteria for Academic Recognition Day recipients includes a 4.0 or near 4.0 grade-point average and qualities characteristic of outstanding scholastic achievement at the institution.
At ABAC, Evans works as a peer tutor, earning a College Reading and Learning Association International Level 2 certification to better serve ABAC students. She also has worked as an event coordinator for the student publishing operation, edited and written for Stallion TV broadcasts, and her creative photos have been included in the Pegasus literary magazine.
Off-campus activities for Evans include volunteer work as a sound technician, a summer camp counselor, a swim coach, and a volunteer coordinator for Backpack Blessing, working closely with counselors at five area schools to provide sack lunches for hungry kids.
Evans is also a member of the local chapter of the Technology Student Association, serving as reporter, treasurer, and vice president since becoming a member. One reference described her as having excellent academic/analytical skills, constantly giving back to her community, and frequently getting the most out of every course she’s taken.
Evans received a plaque and a commendation letter at the recent Academic Awards ceremony in Tift Hall.
