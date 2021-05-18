TIFTON – Luke Guy from Fitzgerald has been selected as the top student in the School of Arts and Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Matthew Anderson, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, said Guy will receive the school’s 2021 Award of Distinction.
Guy majors in the ABAC bachelor’s degree program in biology, pre-professional track. He has compiled a 3.98 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and has been on both the President’s List and Dean’s List.
Two clubs on campus would not be established if it were not for Guy. He is the president and founder of both the Pre-Med Mentoring Program at ABAC and ABAC Gives Back Service Organization.
Guy also serves as a level three-certified math and science tutor for students in the ABAC tutoring center and as a tutor for Literacy Volunteers Tifton. He tutors ESL students in reading and writing in English so that they can eventually receive a GED.
Guy is a recipient of the ABAC Garden Foundation Scholarship and participates as a research assistant in ABAC’s STEM department.
Guy was recognized at the recent academic ceremony in ABAC’s Tift Hall.
