abac.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

TIFTON — Five different faculty projects at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will receive funding for the 2022-23 academic year through the Gail Dillard Faculty Enrichment Fund. Dillard, now retired, is the former vice president for academic affairs at ABAC.

ABAC Director of Sponsored Programs Scott Pierce said that each year the ABAC Foundation provides funds for faculty enrichment in the form of grant awards ranging from $1,500 to $7,500. The funds assist faculty by contributing to their research, scholarship, and/or creative activities.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.