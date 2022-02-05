Five killed and two critical in car crash north of Fresno, California By Michelle Watson, CNN Feb 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Five people died in a car crash Saturday morning north of Fresno, California, an official with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) told CNN.A Hyundai Accent traveling south on Millerton Road around 4:30 a.m. "crossed over the double yellow lines" and hit a northbound Honda Accord, Lt. J. Castaneda with CHP said.Four occupants in the Hyundai, including the driver, were killed, and one person in the Honda died, Castaneda said.Two remaining passengers in the Honda were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition, Castaneda said. All the people involved are in their 30s and 40s and thought to be locals, Castaneda said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +20 PHOTOS: Auburn at Georgia Basketball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidental Fatalities Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety California Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Fresno North America Society Southwestern United States The Americas Traffic Accidents United States J. Castaneda Highway Motor Vehicle Honda Accord California Highway Patrol Car Crash Hyundai Accent Cable News Network More News Pets Golden Retriever Who Had Separation Anxiety Gets A Kitten Brother | The Dodo 2 hrs ago 0 News Five killed and two critical in car crash north of Fresno, California By Michelle Watson, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 +10 Local featuredpopularurgent New businesses popping up around Albany By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com Updated 38 min ago 0 News Waffle House shooter who killed four people sentenced to life in prison without parole By Ray Sanchez and Jennifer Henderson, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News SANFORD BISHOP: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law already boosting southwest Georgia WILL THAULT: From the melancholympics to the politicolympics? RALPH NADER: Facilitating civic, political energies for the common good GENE LYONS: 'Rooting out' Glenn Youngkin's hypocrisy » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedMatt Dollar resigns from Georgia HouseCARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunitionTwo persons die in single-vehicle accidentsGregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreement10 indicted in Fulton County on human trafficking chargesAlbany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in VirginiaAB&T announces officer promotionsKendall Rayne CullLee County's Class of 2022 football signing list grows to a dozen Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6PHOTOS: Meet and greet with Albany State University's Police Chief Anita AllenTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsMost liberal colleges in AmericaPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Valdosta BasketballPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe BasketballLEGISLATIVE LOOK BACK: A review of the past week's top stories from the General Assembly Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.