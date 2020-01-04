ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp infused the University System of Georgia Board of Regents Friday with some new blood.
Kemp named five new members to the board that oversees the 26 institutions that make up the university system, including two who will serve at large and three who will represent the state’s 10th, 12th and 14th congressional districts.
The at-large newcomers are Cade Joiner of Brookhaven, chairman of the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business and founder of Shred-X Secure Document Destruction, and T. Dallas Smith of Atlanta, a long-time commercial real estate executive who founded his own firm in 2006.
Joiner and Smith will succeed Rogers Wade and Chris Cummiskey on the board.
Harold Reynolds, CEO of BankSouth Holding Co. in Greene County, will represent the 10th Congressional District, succeeding Ben Tarbutton III.
The 12th District’s new regent will be Everett Kennedy, CEO at Berkshire Hathaway Kennedy Realty in Statesboro. Kennedy will succeed Regent Laura Marsh.
Lowery May, a member of the Georgia Student Finance Commission and the Rome-Floyd County Land Bank Authority, will represent the 14th District, succeeding Scott Smith.
“For many years, I have worked closely with each of these individuals and found them to be honest, hard-working and committed to our state’s long-term success,” Kemp said. “I am truly honored to name them to the Board of Regents to serve our top-notch university system with integrity and lead by example.”
The new regents will join the board in time for its next meeting Jan. 8.