ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission returned to live meetings on Monday with a light agenda that included granting a beer sales license and renewing an annual contract for University of Georgia Extension services.
It was the first live meeting with members of the public granted access to a commission session since mid-March, when the meetings were closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The audience, including several county employees, totaled 19, with seating marked with yellow tape to enforce social distancing. Five of the seven commissioners were in attendance.
“I’m excited,” Commissioner Victor Edwards, who has attended meetings in person prior to Monday, said.
During the time commission meeting space was not open to the public, meetings were made available online through the county’s Facebook account. The meetings have drawn several hundred viewers during the pandemic.
“I’m excited we got to see all the faces and mingle with the public,” Edwards said. “It was good to come back to the meeting. It puts you into a mindset you don’t have over the phone.”
Edwards wore a plastic face shield for the meeting, and Commissioner Anthony Jones wore a cloth mask and face shield. The other commissioners at Monday’s meeting were Russell Gray and Lamar Hudgins and Chairman Chris Cohilas. Commissioners Gloria Gaines and Clinton Johnson attended via their phones.
Under the re-opening of county buildings, all employees and visitors are required to wear face masks.
Two groups addressed the commission during the meeting, with one bringing an issue of air emissions at a business in the 2000 block of the Liberty Expressway to commissioners’ attention.
While the virtual meetings provided through Facebook gave residents the ability to watch, it did leave something to be desired in terms of being able to comment on issues, Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee said.
“I think the citizens appreciate being able to sit in front of the commission,” he said. “I think citizen participation will be better with open meetings.”
After finishing Monday’s meeting, Jones said he has no plans to return to the live setting any time soon. A recent increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus and the number of people in attendance were issues he cited.
“Oh no, too many people,” he said. “With the number of cases continuously going up, I’m going to shelter in place for a little while longer. It’s scary.”
