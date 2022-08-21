Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 12:16 pm
Five people under the age of 25 were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County, Florida, officials say.
A driver traveling the wrong way collided with another car head-on, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., a silver Infinity sedan traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes hit a gray Honda sedan, Camacho told CNN in an email.
There were four women and a man between the ages of 18 to 25 in the Honda, according to Camacho.
"All 5 died on scene as a result of the collision," he said. "The wrong way driver (adult male) was airlifted to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries."
The names of the victims who died in the crash will not be immediately released, said Camacho, as "this is now a criminal investigation."
The westbound lanes of State Road 826, where the crash occurred, were shut down for around seven hours, according to Camacho.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.