Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime.

 Special Photo

WASHINGTON – Five individuals have been sentenced for conspiring to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s financial aid programs of more than $12 million in federal funds.

According to court documents, from around August 2010 through May 2018, the defendants created and ran an elaborate sham university: the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of Apex School of Theology (Apex Columbus). Anderson, the former director of Apex Columbus, enrolled hundreds of individuals who were not qualified and who had no desire to obtain a theological education to pose as students. The defendants and their co-conspirators then worked together to fraudulently complete financial aid applications in students’ names and to complete students’ homework and exams.

Tags

More News