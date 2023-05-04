ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of five alleged members of RNBA, a hybrid gang based in Boston, Georgia. The indictment stems from a shooting that occurred at the Green Food Market in Thomasville on April 3, 2022.

The defendants are facing a range of charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault, simple assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. With this latest announcement, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 63 alleged gang members across the state.

