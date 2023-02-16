Colquitt man enters guilty plea on firearm charge in federal court

A Columbus resident with a violent criminal history was convicted by a federal jury on charges related to armed methamphetamine trafficking.

Karzarta Piett, 41, was convicted on Feb. 14 of possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. Piett faces a maximum of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $5 million for distribution of methamphetamine and a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for illegally possessing a firearm.

