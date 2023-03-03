Flaco the owl may be in New York's Central Park to stay

Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl from the Central Park Zoo, has been residing in Central Park since he escaped from his vandalized enclosure on February 2.

 NYC Mayor's Office

New Yorkers' beloved owl, Flaco, escaped from his Central Park Zoo enclosure a month ago. After eluding various rescue attempts, Flaco has settled in quite nicely to his new expansive home — and he might just be there to stay.

The Eurasian eagle-owl's enclosure was vandalized on February 2, allowing the bird, who had been in captivity since 2010, to fly out and be thrust into the chaos of New York City. Since then, he has been spotted resting among the trees of Central Park, flying overhead at night and even clutching the occasional rat between his talons.

Recommended for you

Tags