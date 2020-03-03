South Georgia is included in a Flash Flood Watch the National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued for south Georgia, southeast Alabama and the Florida panhandle from 1 a.m. Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to occur Wednesday through Thursday evening, with the highest amounts expected to begin late Wednesday and taper off Thursday afternoon.
The Watch area includes Quitman, Randolph, Terrell, Lee, Worth, Turner, Ben Hill, Clay, Calhoun, Dougherty, Tift, Irwin, Early, Baker, Mitchell, Baker, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Miller, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, and Thomas Counties in South Georgia.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected over the area, with up to 8 inches expected in some isolated areas. With high stream flows and already saturated soils, runoff from this additional rain will lead to a greater threat of flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. People should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued, particularly if they live or are visiting an area near a creek or river.
