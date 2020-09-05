ALBANY -- In nearly 70 years of spanning the Flint River, the bridge at Oglethorpe Boulevard has helped residents pass over troubled waters, with one exception. When that bridge and all of the others in the city were shut down due to the 1994 flood, it took more than an hour to drive from one side of the city to the other.
Tens of thousands of cars pass over the bridge daily to commute to work, shop or to reach Albany State University.
Completed in 1953 during the presidential administration of Dwight D. Eisenhower, the bridge is slated for replacement.
While it may be a few years before the project commences, city officials know it will be a major disruption for perhaps two years once the work begins. The Broad Avenue replacement project also was a lengthy one, but the two-lane bridge on that street has nothing like the roughly 20,000 cars ferried daily by the Oglethorpe Boulevard bridge.
“It’s in that range,” city of Albany Engineering Director Bruce Maples said. “It probably is greater than 20,000 a day.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the early stage of engineering on the project, so it will be some time before work commences. The state will have to complete historical and environmental studies as part of the process.
The Broad Avenue work was delayed by the discovery of a colony of aquatic life at that location.
“On the Broad Avenue bridge, they had an environmental (issue) come up,” Maples said. “They slowed down the entire project because they had to decide what to do with the purple bankclimber mussels.”
The DOT is tentatively set to open bids on the estimated $16 million project in July 2022.
Instead of leaving half of the existing bridge intact and open to traffic while work is under way, the city has recommended a “rip-off-the-bandage” approach.
While that would completely eliminate use of Oglethorpe Boulevard to cross the river, it would cut down on construction time, Maples said.
Leaving half of the old bridge open while work is ongoing “would extend the construction period quite a bit,” he said. “Our recommendation was to demolish the entire bridge and get it back in service as quickly as possible.”
The latter option still entails a construction period of about two years.
The agency will have the final say-so on the issue.
“They’ll have to do an analysis and tell us what they think,” Maples said.
The state rates the bridge as “fair,” noting that the superstructure is “satisfactory,” with “minor corrosion to the steel beams and misalignment of the bearings.”
The substructure “is in fair condition with moderate cracking in the concrete caps and heavy abrasion at the waterline on the concrete columns,” according to the DOT. “The bridge is classified as having an unknown foundation and therefore could be at risk for scour.”
In layman’s terms, that means the bridge is nearing the completion of its useful life, Maples said.
“It was built in 1953,” he said. “That’s a good, useful life. “They do a periodic inspection of all the bridges. Every three to five years they inspect all the bridges. They look at funding and decide which ones are going to be replaced.”
In addition to aging, the DOT noted the bridge has no reserve carrying capacity and was designed in an age for lighter-weight big truck traffic.
One request made by the city has been incorporated into the project. The design includes a 12-foot lane for foot and bicycle traffic that will be separated from road traffic by a barrier on the south side of the structure.
“They have included the widening, adding the pedestrian (and) bike area,” Maples said.
