ALBANY — Flint River Fresh, along with community food champions, is continuing to answer the call to action to keep healthy food growing in food deserts during the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Flint River Fresh leads community gardens expansion, installation or revitalization activities scheduled for Holley Homes Community Garden in Albany and the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Club in Plains on Jan. 15 and 17, respectively.
Echoing King's words "Everybody can be great … because anyone can serve," the Flint River Fresh community and stakeholders note the impact achieved even when volunteers are few in number. Although safety protocols essential for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and its variants limit the number of volunteers, plans to install and plant new raised garden beds at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Club in Plains are moving forward. Also, plans to clear and prepare the Holley Homes Community Garden in Albany for seasonal planting are underway.
Additionally, two community gardens in Dougherty and Sumter counties will receive extensive maintenance and care, including planting new fruit tree saplings and seasonal crops.
Expanding the scope of impact beyond the community garden sites, Flint River Fresh will facilitate the assembly of fresh produce bags for delivery to vulnerable populations, supported by the Dougherty Fresh and Healthy Sumter initiatives. Flint River Fresh will partner with community food champions, including Sherwood Baptist Church, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and Phoebe Sumter, whose representatives will join volunteers making contactless deliveries.
Honoring the legacy of King and his vision for the community, these 2022 community service projects will help increase community resilience and improve healthy eating options for neighbors without equitable access to healthy foods. More benefits of volunteering with Flint River Fresh include learning or enhancing skillsets for transforming greenspaces into community food spaces and reinforcing self-sufficiency.
King Day of Service projects with Phoebe in 2020 were an impactful community event launching the Fifth Avenue Community Garden in Albany. More than 100 volunteers of diverse skill levels, ages, and backgrounds came together and installed the infrastructure for the currently flourishing community food production space servicing Dougherty County community members. The work that began with the community and stakeholders taking advantage of the opportunity to make a difference and help increase access to healthy foods for people living in food deserts and support a healthier community resulted in thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables planted, nurtured, and harvested for donations to local food banks or hunger relief organizations.
For more information about volunteering with Flint River Fresh, visit flintriverfresh.org/volunteer. The organization adheres to CDC guidelines and local regulations to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and variants. Flint River Fresh volunteer registrations are currently at maximum capacity for 2022 MLK Day of Service activities. However, a volunteer waitlist is available. Email questions about volunteer activities and safety protocols to info@flintriverfresh.org.
