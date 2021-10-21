MOULTRIE — The Flint River Fresh Backyard Garden tended by Albany’s Fredando Jackson isn’t exactly in a backyard; in fact it is part of the massive Sunbelt Ag Expo grounds and sits on a former piece of the parking lot.
Jackson, known as “Farmer Fredo” and founder of Flint River Fresh, has transformed the former parking area into a space for growing things like cabbage, turnips, mustard and summer squash, among other vegetables.
“After the harvest, we’re going to take it to the local food bank to feed people for the holidays,” Jackson told a group of students from Randolph County, Ala., who were at the annual farm show on Wednesday. The show ended on Thursday.
This year the Expo’s Backyard Garden added fruit trees, including peaches, nectarines, plums and oranges.
The grow-your-own exhibit is in its fourth year in Moultrie in a partnership between Jackson and the extension services of the University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University.
“Our vision for Flint River Fresh is to work with a diverse group of people” to provide fresh food and teach hands-on growing, he said. “We’re showcasing what school gardens can do, what community gardens can do.”
Among its initiatives, Flint River Fresh has partnered with the Dougherty County Commission to provide workshops teaching area residents how to grow food in a plot in the yard or plastic buckets. It also helps connect people in the area with produce growers to increase access to fresh foods.
Jackson also works with students at the Commodore Conyers Career and College Academy in Albany, which also has students from several other nearby counties, in a school garden that provides fresh produce for residents in the area.
At the Expo garden, the vegetables are grown in raised wooden beds and buckets, as well as in free-standing plots.
As Jackson stood in the garden area on Wednesday, school groups and individuals wandered by, and most had questions about the methods Jackson uses. He fielded questions about how he fertilizes his wooden beds, the amount of holes to cut in the bottom of buckets to allow water to escape to avoid overwatering and how he cut holes in the plastic covering for wooden beds.
“The traffic, it’s non-stop,” he said of his experience at the Expo.
The plastic buckets are a way for people to grow anything from tomato plants to broccoli and carrots without a large yard.
“It shows you can grow a lot of things in a small space,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.