ALBANY -- The Flint Riverkeeper organization is keeping an eye on threats to Georgia’s waterways that include dumping of out-of-state coal ash and relaxed regulations that could give factory-type hog farms a perch in the state.
The group is backing legislation that would require using dedicated fees for their prescribed purpose and increasing the costs of dumping coal ash in landfills separate of that of other waste.
The Riverkeeper also is opposing legislation that would make it tougher for landowners to challenge disruptive development, such as large hog farms, that could negatively affect quality of life. Specifically, HB 545 would reduce the time from four years to one year that adjacent property owners have to sue a noxious neighbor who moves in and disrupts adjacent property, said Gordon Rogers, executive director of Flint Riverkeeper.
The Georgia General Assembly convenes on Jan. 13, and HB 545 is one of three bills on which the group is keeping an eye.
The revision to the state Right to Farm Act would limit landowners’ rights to fight a new agricultural development that brings detrimental effects such as odors, noise and other impacts.
“This proposed change to the Right to Farm Act would make some really fertile territory for (nuisances) to move in on top of farmers and other people,” Rogers said. “We are fighting really hard, along with property rights folks, to prevent this from happening.”
Details of the proposed law are vague as to when the 12-month clock begins ticking -- whether from the time of zoning approval or granting of construction permits -- but the bill leaves a loophole with the shortened time frame to pursue legal action, Rogers said. A developer could wait until the 13th month to bring in animals, in the case of an industrial hog arm, and nearby property owners adversely affected would have no recourse.
Also, in many instances, it takes more than 12 months for detrimental effects to be manifested.
“It’s troubling in two ways,” Rogers said. “It’s troubling in the fact it purports to protect farmers. And it’s troubling in that it doesn’t.”
Another bill on tap for 2020 would even up the fees charged for disposal of coal ash in landfills with that charged for other waste.
“A couple of sessions ago, legislators changed the (landfill disposal) fee structure, but left the fees for coal ash substantially lower than it did for municipal waste,” Rogers said. “The bill would not, if it were passed, stop coal ash from coming in from other states, but it would distance us from being a magnet for coal ash from the rest of the Southeastern U.S.
“The Senate bill would even it up more with those (other) host fees.”
Coal contains significant amounts of heavy metals such as lead and arsenic, and the burning process concentrates those substances, which is contained in the ash, Rogers said. Limiting the amount of coal ash from other states would protect Georgia from the influx from other states.
The third piece of legislation of particular interest to Rogers and the Riverkeeper organization is one that would ensure fees collected for specific purposes are used in the manner intended.
That would include tire fees going toward disposal of tires or those collected for spay and neuter efforts being used for that purpose.
“This is a House bill that was offered by the late (state Rep.) Jay Powell,” Roger said. “This is a great bill. It would require those fees to be spent 100 percent for what they were collected. Currently, they are not.”
The original bill passed the House last year but was altered in the Senate, Rogers said.
“We want (Powell's) legislation and his legacy to pass intact,” Rogers said.