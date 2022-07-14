ALBANY — An osprey’s nest, shark teeth and the wreck of the steamboat Bessie Clary, which sank near Albany around 1903, are among the sights paddlers could experience on Saturday.
The Flint Riverkeeper’s annual summer paddle is scheduled to leave at 9 a.m. from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Radium Springs Landing for a six-hour excursion.
The paddle along the Lower Flint River will end at Punk’s Landing in Mitchell County, and only extreme weather will halt the trip. If rescheduled, it will be held next Saturday.
“Unless the weather is really crappy, we’ll go; if we get wet, we get wet,” David Dixon, the trip leader and vice president of the Flint Riverkeeper Board of Directors, said. “You’re going to get wet one way or another, whether it’s just up to your ankles or all over.”
The trip is free for organization members, and a $45 fee for the paddle includes an annual membership. Canoe and kayak rentals will be available for $15.
Paddlers are advised to bring water, lunch and snacks, along with sunglasses, hat and sunscreen as well as flotation devices if bringing their own canoe or kayak. Participants also should wear secure-fitting shoes and bring along any needed medications, a dry bag, towel and a change of dry clothing.
The annual paddle is in its fifth year, excluding one year canceled due to COVID-19.
Steamboats plied the Apalachicola waterways, from the gulf to Albany and Columbus for decades, and were still active into the 1930s before there was an efficient road system in the region, Dixon said. Georgia cotton and turpentine were shipped south, and most everything, from furniture to bay oysters, made the trip north to Albany, the terminus on the Flint due to dangerous shoals above the city.
The 88-foot-long by 21-foot-wide Bessie Clary, named for the wife of the owner, was built around 1898 and stricken from the register in 1904. Records indicate it struck a bank, broke in two and sank.
The time on the water for steamboats was often short due to accidents, both in striking obstacles and shoals, and onboard explosions.
“The average lifespan of a steamboat was five years,” Dixon said. “But it was really the only way we had in those days to supply the frontier towns. There’s a number of different wrecks, but that one is the most visible in our area.”
The osprey nest is another popular sight along the tour, and paddlers may be able to see the majestic birds on the trip.
Lunch will be held on a sandbar, which also will give participants the chance to check the stream bed for fossil treasures that could include shark’s teeth from the time when this part of the state was underwater. Searchers frequently find arrowheads and pieces of pottery in the area, Dixon said.
“It’s just a really fun trip,” he said. “It’s a history lesson if you want it. It’s a bird-watching trip if you want it. It’s a water-quality event if you want it.”
The Flint River’s water south of Albany becomes polluted after heavy rain events from the combined sewage and wastewater discharge, Dixon said. The water clears in about 24 hours except for solids.
The Flint Riverkeeper organization met with Albany officials eight years ago to notify the city of the issue. The bacterial load from sewage is harmful to fish and can make people ill or even kill someone exposed to the water if they have a weakened immune system, Dixon said.
Now the city is under the gun to achieve 85% separation by June 2025, at the time the sewer system is due for re-permitting, or face stiff daily fines.
“I think everybody is fully aware of what’s going on, and they avoid the river as much as they can after those rain events,” he said. “They have a plan. That’s basically what we wanted.”
When the river isn’t affected by the city’s discharge, it is in overall good health in this area, he said.
Whether paddlers see all of those sights on Saturday depends on the water level and if the birds are at home and active, so it’s kind of like a fishing trip in not knowing beforehand what the catch will be, said Gordon Rogers, executive director and riverkeeper with the organization.
“I’m really happy that we’re able to get people out on the water,” he said. “It’s just a great joy for us.”
