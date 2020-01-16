ALBANY -- The first in a new series of Flint RiverQuarium monthly programs designed to foster family learning and participation will focus on herpetology and feature native amphibians and reptiles.
The Adventure Seekers programs will be held once a month. The programs are held at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month, starting Saturday.
“The 45-minute program will feature a different theme each month and will include speakers and hands-on activities,” according to officials at the RiverQuarium. “January’s theme is herpetology. Participants will learn the difference between reptiles and amphibians, how to identify native species of both, and also will have the chance to meet several of the Flint RiverQuarium’s reptile and amphibian animal ambassadors.”
To participate in Adventure Seekers, participants should purchase tickets and receive wristbands before heading to the Imagination Theater lobby for the program. Admission is free to members.
The Flint RiverQuarium houses more than 1,000 animals that call the Flint rivershed home. The attraction is located at 101 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany. Regular operating hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For additional details, visit www.flintriverquarium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.