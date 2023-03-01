flooding

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, recognizes March 6-10 as Flood Safety Preparedness Week. The week encourages all Georgians to act now to prepare for flooding before it happens.

“Flooding can happen at any time throughout the year, leaving individuals and families little or no time to prepare or evacuate,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “It’s important for residents to know when to prepare and respond to these events in order to prevent severe impacts of flooding to life and property.”

