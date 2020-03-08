ALBANY -- A flood warning remains in effect for the Flint River in Albany, officials with the city's public information office said Sunday.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, the river was at 30.18 feet and falling. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by late Tuesday morning. Minor flooding does, however, continues to occur.
Dougherty County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the forecast from the National Weather Service for update information at the downtown Emergency Operation Center. EMA officials did reiterate Sunday that no bridges in the county are expected to close.
Albany Public Works will sweep and open roads on Monday.
Dougherty EMA encourages the community to continue to remain vigilant as the water level of the Flint continues to dissipate. Water is still covering some streets, and officials remind drivers that they should not attempt to drive through standing water.
To report flooding or for flood information, call the EOC at (229) 302-1900 and choose option No. 3.
The Albany Fire Department had a team of firefighters conducting flood damage assessments Sunday morning in areas impacted by water.
Roads closed in the county include:
-- 3706 Parr to the dead end
-- 3727 Radial Avenue to Plumcrest Avenue
-- The 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane
-- The 300 block of Azalea/Skywater Lane to Dogwood Lane
-- The intersection at Barber Lane and Porter Lane
-- Lover’s Lane Road at Jefferson Street
-- The 1900 block of South Jackson Street
-- Ebony and South Jackson
-- Talafax Road
-- Joshua Street
-- Swaggot Road
-- The 2200 Block of Grady
-- Crusoe Village at Charles Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.