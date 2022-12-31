US Highway 101, one of California's most famous routes, closed in both directions in south San Francisco Saturday as heavy precipitation and snow melt are flooding roads, especially in the northern half of the state.

The California Department of Transportation also advised of a partial closure of Interstate 80 near the Nevada line midday Saturday "due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit." Driving through the mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada range has required tire chains for much of this month due to heavy snowfall.

