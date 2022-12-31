US Highway 101, one of California's most famous routes, is closed "indefinitely" as heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads, especially in the northern half of the state, officials said.

Authorities from the California Highway Patrol had said earlier Saturday that the roadway closed in both directions in South San Francisco. In an evening update, CHP added there was no estimated time of reopening as "water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace."

Recommended for you

CNN's Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

Tags