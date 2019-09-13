ALBANY – A Florida State University art professor has her work hanging at two local venues, with the second set to open on Friday at Albany State University.
Carrie Ann Baade’s work is part of an exhibit running through Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art. Paintings were delivered on Wednesday to the ASU gallery at the Joseph Winthrop Holley Fine Art Center. The work is entitled “Keepers of the Entry.”
“We have a lot of alumni who are teaching at this historic University,” Baade said. “We’re trying to make a better relationship between Florida State University and Albany State University.”
The work, which will be on display through Oct. 11, at ASU, is more fitting for the fall, she said.
“This is more of the dark work, the shadow work,” she said. The “Bad Government” paintings at the museum “look like Alice in Wonderland’s tea party.”
While she was speaking with students who helped unload the paintings one of them asked whether they came from her nightmares.
“I’ve been an insomniac for a long time,” she replied, so they apparently are her waking nightmares.
Baade’s work has been exhibited in museums and galleries nationally and internationally, including the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and solo exhibitions at the Delaware Contemporary, Billy Shire Fine Arts in Los Angeles, the Ningbo Art Museum in China and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville, Fla. She is an associate professor of Painting and Drawing at FSU.