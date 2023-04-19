Florida bans teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation through 12th grade

Signs are seen here displayed at a protest and march in Naples on March 31 against several anti-LGBT Florida House bills.

 Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network

Florida's state education board voted Wednesday to ban teaching students about sexual orientation and gender identity through high school, expanding the scope of a contentious state law that last year thrust Gov. Ron DeSantis to the forefront of the cultural clash over classrooms.

The law DeSantis signed last year prohibited the instruction of these topics from kindergarten through third grade or in a way that was not age appropriate for all other grades. The decision Wednesday by the State Board of Education clarified that outside of health or reproductive courses, such instruction is not appropriate at any grade level.

