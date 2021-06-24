ALBANY -- Thirteen was a lucky number this week for a group of young Florida church volunteers who were in town to change lives through action, and changing their own lives in the process.
The 37 middle school students from Beach Church in Jacksonville Beach worked on beautification projects assisting Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful during their mission trip. The work included sprucing up several Albany parks and the four welcome signs drivers see when they enter the city.
It was the 13th trip to Albany for the church, which skipped 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday afternoon they split up in groups, each member given $50 to go out and do something nice for others.
Noah Schlax, 13, and the others in his group used the money to buy bottles of water and popsicles, which they handed out to people on the street.
“It’s been life-changing,” Schlax, who was with the group planting decorative vegetation at the new restrooms at the Radium Springs Park trailhead, said of the experience. “I definitely walked into this trip having some goals in life. This trip definitely changed some of my goals. Now I realize some of those things don’t matter, (and) I’ve got to focus on other things.”
Being popular and girls were among those "other goals" Schlax had in mind.
“I used to kind of be a douchebag,” he said. “(Now) I want to be as nice inside as possible. In 20 years, you’re not going to think 'that guy was the coolest guy in the ninth grade.'”
Meeting residents on Wednesday also had an impact.
“We prayed with some of them,” Schlax said. “It was great to help the people of Albany any way we can. They were talking about how they wished their brothers and sisters would stop killing each other.”
It also was a chance to bond with others, the teen said.
“It’s amazing,” Schlax said. “I’ve really grown closer to a lot of people. There’s a lot of people I didn't know, and now they’re really good friends. It’s been a really good experience.”
Other groups bought food for Albany police officers, purchased baked goods at the Broken Heart Bakery, which they delivered to nurses at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and shared drinks at the Albany skate park.
“They bought coffee for some people, even groceries,” said group supervisor Ryan Sweat. “We spent the afternoon doing random acts of kindness. They prayed with some of the people.”
The Jacksonville Beach church, which is part of the United Methodist Church, is one of six youth groups that have or will be doing volunteer work in the city over the summer, said Judy Bowles, executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
“They’re doing an amazing job, making a real difference in the community and a real difference in their lives,” she said.
