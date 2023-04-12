A man on death row in Florida for the 1989 killing of a couple was executed Wednesday evening, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Louis Gaskin was sentenced to death in 1990 for the fatal shooting of Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 55, on December 20,1989, according to court documents.

