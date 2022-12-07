arts, sumter.jpg

Edgewater Group LLC, a multidisciplinary real estate investment firm, announced Wednesday the acquisition of the historic Windsor Hotel in Americus

AMERICUS — Edgewater Group LLC, a multidisciplinary real estate investment firm, announced Wednesday the acquisition of the historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, which will join Edgewater’s growing portfolio of assets in hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.

The Windsor Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Americus, occupies nearly an entire city block and was originally built in 1892 to attract winter visitors from the north. The Windsor is a 53-room five-story Victorian masterpiece architecturally designed with a tower and turret, balconies, and a three-story open atrium lobby.

