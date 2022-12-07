AMERICUS — Edgewater Group LLC, a multidisciplinary real estate investment firm, announced Wednesday the acquisition of the historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, which will join Edgewater’s growing portfolio of assets in hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
The Windsor Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Americus, occupies nearly an entire city block and was originally built in 1892 to attract winter visitors from the north. The Windsor is a 53-room five-story Victorian masterpiece architecturally designed with a tower and turret, balconies, and a three-story open atrium lobby.
Edgewater Group has extensive experience owning and managing historic boutique hotels, including The Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda, Fla. and The Coombs Inn & Suites in Apalachicola, Fla. The acquisition of the Windsor Hotel supports Edgewater’s continued focus on smaller markets like Americus and dedication to the communities in which their properties reside.
“We are thrilled to add The Historic Windsor Hotel to the Edgewater Group’s collection of unique assets,” Ketan Vora, founding partner of Edgewater Group, said in a news release. “At Edgewater, we are continually seeking exceptional properties like the Windsor to support our offerings and expand our footprint. The Windsor has been a treasure to south Georgia, serving generations of valued guests, and the Edgewater team very much looks forward to joining the community.”
Among the 53 individually appointed guest rooms of the Windsor Hotel are six suites and two tower suites, designated the Bridal Suite and the Carter Presidential Suite, named in honor of the 39th U.S. President and local Sumter County resident Jimmy Carter.
In addition to President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter, who have been big supporters and frequent guests of the hotel, the Windsor Hotel has held a long history of notable guests. In February 1928, then governor of New York, and soon-to-be president, Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke at a local Chamber of Commerce dinner while a guest of the hotel.
In addition to its broad guest accommodations, the Windsor also provides offers a variety business services for conferences, meetings, weddings and special events, as well as two on-property dining options. Rosemary & Thyme Restaurant is an example of Victorian elegance with original tile flooring and period-consistent design, offering modern American cuisine. For a more laid-back experience, Floyd’s Pub serves up a great time on the veranda overlooking the heart of downtown with refreshing cocktails and appetizers.
The Windsor Hotel remains a pinnacle of its south Georgia community as a destination hotel drawing guests and attention from around the world, featured on NBC’s “The Today Show”, Georgia Public Broadcasting, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, USA Today, Southern Distinction Magazine and Southern Living Magazine. The Windsor also has received notable accolades as the recipient of Georgia’s Department of Tourism Excellence in Customer Service Award, National Preservation Award and is located within the National Historic Register-recognized historic downtown Americus.
Edgewater was founded in 2008 with a focus on providing distressed advisory services to financial institutions. Since its formation, it has grown into a multidisciplinary real estate firm that provides distressed advisory, management and value-added investment services. For more information, visit edgewatergrpllc.com.