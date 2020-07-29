MACON – A fugitive wanted for trafficking methamphetamine in Florida was sentenced to 235 months in prison after he was caught by Georgia State Patrol troopers transporting nearly three kilos of methamphetamine on Interstate 75, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Jeremy Taylor, 29, of Cottondale, Fla., to 235 months in prison after Taylor pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Taylor was pulled over by a GSP trooper on Feb. 19, 2019, while driving on I-75 in Vienna. Taylor presented a false identification at first, then later gave troopers his true name. Troopers discovered Taylor had warrants out for his arrest for trafficking methamphetamine from Panama City, Fla., and a failure to appear on aggravated assault from Bonifay, Fla. During a legal search of the vehicle, troopers confiscated three shoeboxes containing three bags of methamphetamine, for a total of 2,435.85 grams, after taking into account the purity.
“Methamphetamine suppliers who attempt to use Georgia as a supply line for trafficking drugs will be punished," Peeler said in a news release. "We will fight the destructive distribution of narcotics and seek the maximum penalties for criminal drug dealers caught in the Middle District of Georgia. I want to thank GSP and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office for their work investigating the case, as well as the GBI and DEA for their continued daily cooperation helping us bring drug traffickers to justice.”
The case was investigated by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, GSP, GBI and DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
