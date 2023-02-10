The testing organization behind a new advanced high school class in African American studies met several times and exchanged emails over the past year with Florida officials to discuss the course, the state Education Department said, amid a roiling national debate over how politics intersects with the teaching of history.

More details emerged in two letters this week between the non-profit College Board and the Florida Department of Education about officials' communications related to the Advanced Placement course rejected last month by the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination for president.

CNN's Leyla Santiago contributed to this report.

Tags