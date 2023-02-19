The Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership announced the release on Tuesday. The 12 animals were released into Blue Spring State Park, one of the largest winter gathering sites for the species in Florida, on Monday, according to the news release.
"Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an alarmingly high number of injured, sick and starving manatees off the Florida coastline," said Monica Ross, chairman of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership and director of manatee research and conservation at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, in the news release. "Through the efforts of the MRP partners, I am thrilled that we were able to return the highest number of manatees to their natural environment in a single day."
Many of the manatees released were rescued as orphaned calves, according to the release. All underwent rehabilitation at expert facilities to prepare for their return to the wild.
The manatees were all outfitted with GPS tracking devices to "allow researchers the ability to monitor manatee movement and ensure their acclimation to their natural habitat for the next year," according to the release. Data collected from the tracking devices will provide insight into how orphaned manatees adapt to the wild without the skills they would have learned from their mothers, like migrating to warmer waters.