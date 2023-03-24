A judge sentenced Aiden Fucci -- the Florida teenager convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing a 13-year-old over 100 times in 2021 -- to life in prison on Friday.

Fucci, 16, entered his guilty plea in February 2023 at a hearing intended to get jury selection for his trial underway, according to CNN's previous reporting. Fucci was 14 years old when he brutally killed classmate Tristyn Bailey in the woods in St. Johns County in northeastern Florida. He was charged as an adult.

