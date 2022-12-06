Most wanted

A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he'd been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday.

 File Photo

ALBANY — A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he’d been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday, Albany Police Department officials said in a news release sent to media Monday.

APD officers said they responded to a call at 2010 W. Broad Ave. in reference to a reported vehicle hijacking. When police arrived at the Westwood Apartments location, the victim — a 17-year-old — said he drove to Albany from Florida to attend the car meet with individuals he’d been in contact with through Instagram for about two months. The victim and the suspects were part of a car group with the IG name “runitupswipe,” a group that discussed cars.

Tags