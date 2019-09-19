ALBANY — A piece of Albany Police Department history that represents a sorrowful chapter returned Thursday as the great-granddaughter of an officer killed in the line of duty donated the uniform jacket he was wearing that night more than 100 years ago.
Officer E.P. Harris was fatally shot on June 26, 1913 as he tried to make an arrest. He is thought to be the first police officer in Dougherty County killed in the line of duty.
An account from The Albany Herald at the time said Harris was shot in front of the Saint Nicholas hotel on Washington Street.
“Harris had arrested the man as a suspicious character,” the story said. “After going a short distance, the strange man began to resist the officer. Harris tried to hit the man with his club, but the man grabbed the club and pulled out a pistol, shooting the officer near the heart. He died in a few minutes before a doctor could reach him.
“After the fatal shot was fired, the officer knocked the pistol from the man’s hand and shot at him twice as he ran away. It is believed that at least one shot struck in the back of the man.”
The conductor of a train on which the shooter arrived from Sylvester “regarded him with suspicion, because of his peculiar actions,” the account said.
Lillian Anthamatten said the jacket, along with Herald stories from the time that she also donated, has been in the family for years, moving from relative to relative.
“My grandmother, who was his daughter, she was about 8 years old when he was killed,” said Anthamatten, who lives northwest of Tallahassee in Florida. “She had it all my life.”
After her mother, another family member took possession.
“We found it in my aunt’s house,” Anthamatten said. “She was the holder of it. We found it in her closet.”
After Anthamatten aunt’s death at 95, she got the jacket. She decided returning it to Albany was fitting.
“We thought this was the appropriate place for it,” she said. “It means a lot.”
The jacket will be housed at the APD’s museum, located in the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Albany. Anthamatten also donated two photos of her great-grandfather wearing the jacket.
“This was appropriate,” she said. “This was (apparently) taken about a week before he was killed. I just think this is where it needs to be.”
As for Harris’ killer, two men in Lee County captured him at gunpoint the day after the shooting at Walters’ Crossing, Herald accounts of the time said. The suspect told them that he had been in prison for another murder and had escaped.
The men turned him over to officers from Dougherty County.
“There were five men in the car with him, but before more (than) a mile and a half of distance had been covered, it is asserted, that he made a desperate attempt to escape, though his hands were still tied,” according to the newspaper account. “He had also lost much blood from the wound inflicted by Officer Harris after the latter had received his death wound last night.
"During the struggle in the automobile, Deputy Marshal R. M. Conaghan of the Albany police force, placed his revolver against the prisoner’s body and shot him through the heart, (killing) him almost instantly.”
Police later identified him as John Land, who had been imprisoned for killing his father Robert Land six years before the shooting in Albany. Land had escaped several years prior to that time.