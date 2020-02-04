ALBANY -- While concern regarding the coronavirus takes over the headlines, generating speculation of its impact on Public Health in the United States, influenza continues to rack up a mounting score.
Flu is a viral disease spread by coughing and sneezing, allowing person-to-person transmission of the virus. It can cause fever, chills, a sore throat, cough, and sore muscles, along with other symptoms. Although most people recover without serious complications within a week, the disease can escalate into pneumonia or other complications. Serious complications are more prevalent in the elderly and very young children.
Jan. 25 marked the end of week 40 of the 2019-2020 flu season. The disease is currently considered to be widespread across the nation as well as the state of Georgia. At the close of the week, another 1,375 hospitalizations from complications related to the disease were reported in the metro Atlanta area. Since influenza is not a reportable disease in most areas, the metro area figures serve as a real-time indicator of activity in the state. During the same period, four deaths occurred, bringing the number of Georgia influenza-related deaths for the season to 42.
Since the 2019-2020 flu season started Sept. 29, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nationally to date, there have been between 19 million to 26 million cases of influenza resulting in 8.6 million to 12 million medical visits; 180,000 to 310,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 to 25,000 deaths.
For much of this flu season, the B/Victoria virus has been the predominant strain. This has resulted in a higher number of medical visits and hospitalizations, as children tend to react more adversely to strain B. During the past week 14 new pediatric deaths occurred, bringing the total of reported pediatric deaths to 68 nationally. Of these deaths, 45 were associated with influenza B viruses and 23 were associated with Influenza A viruses.
There have not been, local school officials say, an extremely large number of flu absences.
“Like most school systems, we have been affected at some level by the flu virus," LaKisha Bruce, director of community relations for the Dougherty County School System, said. "That’s to be expected when you are dealing with students. Since the holiday break, we have only seen attendance drop on average approximately 5-6%. We have worked in partnership with the Department of Public Health to communicate with staff and parents about the virus and shared information on how to remain healthy during flu season.”
Jason Miller, superintendent of the Lee County School System, said the system is monitoring the situation to try and stay on top of it.
“We are making people aware that it might present without all the symptoms being exhibited, so anyone with a fever is advised to stay home until they are well,” Miller said.
CDC figures indicate that flu rates in Georgia are high and widespread. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Department made a request on Facebook requesting prayers for the family of one of their investigators, saying, “John Cole Haynie passed away after a monthlong battle with the flu.”
To ensure protection of the population as a whole, the goal of Public Health is to ensure that everyone that can take the vaccine does so not only for their protection but to protect those that are unable to take the vaccine due to their age or medical reasons.
Vaccines are still available, and public health officials encourage those who are not yet vaccinated do so. It can take up to 28 days from receiving the vaccine to build a full immune response, so the sooner the better.
