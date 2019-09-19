Flu season has begun in southwest Georgia, vaccine is available

ALBANY — Clusters of seasonal flu are already being reported in the Southwest Public Health District, and the area’s top public health official is recommending that residents get vaccinated now against the virus.
“We are seeing cases of flu primarily in children at this time,” District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said. “But seasonal flu is unpredictable. Experts cannot forecast from year to year which population will be most affected by the virus or when it is most likely to circulate.”
The clusters of flu are being seen in schools in Dougherty and Lee counties, as well as elsewhere in the 14-county health district, Carolyn Maschke, public information officer for the district, said.
Ruis said flu typically appears in southwest Georgia when the weather grows cooler.
“Seeing clusters of flu now is a little unusual, but, as I said, flu is unpredictable,” Ruis stressed. “One thing we can say is that flu season tends to peak between December and March.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months old and older get vaccinated against flu. Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, fatigue and in some instances upset stomach.
For young children, older adults, those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease or asthma — and even for some healthy people — flu can cause serious complications that may lead to hospitalization or even death.
Ruis said the vaccine is also important among those who care for anyone at high risk, including babies younger than six months because they are too young to get the vaccine.
“Getting the flu vaccine is simple, and it’s the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your family from the flu,” Ruis said. “At your county health department, flu shots are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, PeachState, WellCare, Amerigroup, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna and Coventry.
"No appointment is necessary — walk-ins are welcome.”
He said flu vaccine is available at the county health departments as well as pharmacies and other healthcare providers.
For more information about seasonal flu, visit southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org. To learn more about high risk conditions, visit cdc.gov/flu/about/disease/high_risk.htm.