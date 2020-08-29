ALBANY — With the uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 in the fall and the certainty that flu season will arrive, getting an influenza vaccine this year may be more important than ever.
That was the message pounded on Friday by health officials and elected leaders during a coronavirus news conference.
“This year, we don’t know how bad the flu season is going to be,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director for the Southwest Public Health District. “We don’t know when it’s going to peak.”
If there is a resurgence of the novel coronavirus during the fall, there is the potential to overtax health care facilities as they deal with that illness and severe cases of influenza simultaneously. It also is possible for an individual to be sickened by both the coronavirus and flu, Ruis said.
As of Friday 178 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had died.
“If you were to end up having influenza and COVID-19 at the same time, that increases the chances you are going to have a very bad outcome,” he said.
“If you can get that flu vaccine and get it early, that reduces the chances that you would have two very bad infections at the same time.”
Ruis said he expects flu vaccines to begin arriving at local health departments around Labor Day. Southwest Georgia residents will be able to get vaccinations at those facilities or at a number of other locations.
While the numbers of new COVID-19 infections and deaths have been greatly reduced, the number of new cases is still high, averaging about 214 per 100,000 population over the previous 14 days.
That rate is considered high but is still better than what some surrounding communities and the state at large are experiencing, Ruis siad.
“We are not out of the woods yet, and the disease is still prevalent in our community,” Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said at the news conference.
Since the previous coronavirus update two weeks ago, there were five additional deaths at Phoebe facilities, he said.
Maintaining practices that help prevent infection is the best way to reduce the number of cases and ultimately fatalities, said Black, emphasizing the use of face masks, social distancing and frequent washing or sanitizing of hands.
“You can’t easily tell who has COVID and who doesn’t,” he said. “They’re not walking around with a big ‘C’ on their chest.”
As of Friday, there were 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Phoebe in Albany, 11 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and one at Phoebe Worth Medical Center. A total of 138 patients have died at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities during the pandemic.
