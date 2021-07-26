ALBANY -- A food bank that began serving Columbus residents nearly 40 years ago is embarking on an expansion that will include a 35,000-square-foot Albany warehouse.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank has since expanded to 18 Georgia counties and Russell County, Ala., and has operated out of a former Albany grocery store facility for several years.
With the sale of the property meaning the expiration of the lease on the South Slappey Boulevard location next year, Feeding the Valley needed a new home in the region.
With $3 million in federal funds through the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the food bank will be able to renovate a 1706 Ledo Road property to continue and grow operations.
The money comes from funds being administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for COVID-19 relief efforts, Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard told Dougherty County Commission members during a presentation at a Monday commission work session.
Six of the 10 most food-insecure counties in the state fall in the region served by the food bank, and the pandemic drove the need higher across the region and Georgia, Sheppard said.
“We have seen a 53 percent increase in clients in our region,” he said.
Of those seeking assistance during the pandemic, more than 40 percent had never sought assistance from a food bank previously.
“That’s how the need has increased in all the communities we serve,” Sheppard said.
In addition to the warehouse, the Ledo Road facility will include cold-storage units that will allow for the expansion of availability of fresh meat and dairy.
Dougherty County is ranked second in the state in terms of food insecurity, which is defined as consistent lack of access to enough food for every member of a household to live an active, healthy life. Only Clay County, which also is in Feeding the Valley’s service area, ranks below Dougherty County. They are followed by other counties in the region with Randolph and Terrell counties third and fourth, respectively, Calhoun County at sixth and Stewart at 10.
Tommy Lowmon, director of the DCA’s Office of Community Development, said he brought the idea to Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy, who helped with the project.
“The food bank will be the recipient of funds,” he said via a conference call with commissioners. “The beneficiaries will be low- to moderate-income people who will receive that food.”
Sheppard told The Albany Herald that the plan is to have the expanded Albany facility open around the beginning of 2022. The DCA grant is for $3 million, and Feeding the Valley will invest $1 million of its funds into the project.
