Food for Less Albany to conduct job fair

ALBANY -- Food For Less is holding a Job Fair in Albany on Oct. 12 as part of the company's search more than 75 employees for seasonal, part-time and even full-time positions for a new store in South Albany.
Store managers will be at the event to talk to candidates, and interested applicants should be prepared to complete an application and possibly take part in an immediate interview.
Food for Less Albany Inc. will open a full-service grocery store in November. The Albany location will be the eighth store for the management group, with the seven existing stores ranking in the Top 10 for volume out of the 285 in the Southeastern Piggly Wiggly Group.
“We are incredibly excited for the new store space and to begin the hiring process," Store Operator Cody McDaniel said in a news release. "We have been eagerly planning this new location and now is the perfect time to secure a job with us. Whether you have grocery retail experience or are new to the industry and looking for a new fulfilling opportunity, we have something for everyone.”
Available positions include cashier, bagger, stock clerk, service clerk, grocery clerk, produce clerk, deli clerk, bakery clerk, cake decorator, meat cutter, department manager, assistant manager, warehouse worker, data architect, IT business analyst and more.
“Our supermarkets offer job seekers fun and fast-paced employment possibilities," McDaniel said. "Most entry-level positions require no previous grocery retail experience, and our associates enjoy flexible scheduling, paid training, and career growth potential."
Conditional job offers may be extended. Candidates attending the hiring events are also asked to follow current CDC and State Health Guidelines, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
The job fair will be conducted at 1032 W. Gordon Ave. (the former Harvey’s space on South Slappey Boulevard at the intersection of West Gordon Avenue) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Food for Less Albany Inc. is part of the 285-member Southwestern Piggly Wiggly Group operated by Kevin and Cody McDaniel.
