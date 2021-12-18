ALBANY – Residents of south Albany now have a new option for finding fresh produce, meats, seafood, deli, prepared meals and a variety of grocery staples with the “soft opening” this week of Food For Less.
Located at 1032 W. Gordon Ave. at the intersection of South Slappey Boulevard and West Gordon Avenue, the new Food For Less is affiliated with Piggly Wiggly and offers convenience and a range of food choices at discount prices for residents in an underserved area of the city.
The 37,000-square-foot store is opening quietly this week, with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening scheduled for Jan. 11. The store will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week. As with other stores in the ownership group, everything sold follows a “cost-plus” model; prices shown are the store’s wholesale cost and 10 percent is added at the cash registers at checkout.
The location was formerly a Harvey’s supermarket and underwent significant renovations to become Food For Less, assisted by a $150,000 grant from the city of Albany. The Harvey’s store closed in early 2019. Since then, the area has been referred to as a “food desert” because of the absence of nearby availability of fresh fruits and vegetables and other nutritious foods.
According to the store’s co-owner and operator, Cody McDaniel, it is expected to employ more than 75 people in seasonal, part-time and full-time positions, including cashiers, stock clerks, service clerks, grocery clerks, produce clerks, deli clerks, bakery clerks, cake decorators, meat cutters, department managers, assistant manager, warehouse workers, data architect and more. The company held a job fair for applicants in October, and those hired have been training for the past month under the leadership of store manager Henry Ball.
“We are incredibly excited about opening this new store in this location, where we will provide a wide range of fresh and prepared foods and grocery essentials to area residents as well as support local civic organizations and causes,” McDaniel said. “Our company is extremely customer-focused and dedicated to the communities we serve, including providing opportunities for local farmers and food producers to deliver their goods to area consumers.”
This is the eighth grocery store for the operating group, which also owns stores in Moultrie and Donalsonville in Georgia, and in north Florida's Panama City, Sneads, Quincy and Tallahassee. Those seven stores rank in the top 10 for volume out of the 285 stores in the Southeastern Piggly Wiggly Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.