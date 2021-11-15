Food Lion grocery stores and Georgia’s Own Credit Union came together with Helping Hands Ending Hunger on Saturday to provide food items to families of students who participate in the Helping Hands program in the Dougherty County School System.
Volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union load cars with food items during a weekend Helping Hands End Hunger food drive.
Special Photo; Helping Hands
Food Lion store manager Ken Thomas distributes Food Lion gift cards to families taking part in a Helping Hands Ending Hunger food drive.
Special Photo: Helping Hands
ALBANY — Two local companies, Food Lion grocery stores and Georgia’s Own Credit Union, came together with Helping Hands Ending Hunger on Saturday to provide food items to families of students who participate in the Helping Hands program in the Dougherty County School System.
Volunteers handed out Food Lion gift cards, a bag of Thanksgiving side items, meat, bakery goods and a box of pantry items.
Families from Dougherty County elementary and middle schools participated in the food drive.
