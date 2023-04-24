ALBANY – The city of Albany kicked off a week of celebration of municipal government Monday with a Food Truck Frenzy that brought more than 15 food vendors and a steady flow of customers downtown.
The second weekday food truck event organized by the downtown manager's office had offerings for most any taste.
“This is the lunch box edition,” Downtown Manager Lequerica Gaskins said. “We’re offering a safe space for food truck owners to come and set up. It’s also a chance to expand the eating options downtown.”
The space next to the RiverFront Resource Center has been wired for trucks, so eventually food vendors will be able to eliminate use of noisy generators.
Food truck operators can use the space for their operations, and the city will help them navigate rules and regulations that can sometimes be daunting, Gaskins said. Another goal of the project is to boost entrepreneurship.
The first weekday food truck frenzy on a Friday was a success, and the Monday edition will help the city gauge how much interest there may be on other days of the week.
“It sold out when we did it on a Friday, “Gaskins said. “We’re testing our market and see if the public will respond.
“Eventually this is going to turn into a food court.”
Having set up shop at the location the previous two Thursdays, Pate’s Pit Barbecue owner Viondi Pate said that he thinks there is some potential for operators to set up shop downtown on a regular basis.
“It’s just been a little slow,” he said. “They’ve just got to partner with us to promote it so people will know we’re out here. We just need to promote it more and maybe get a couple of other vendors to come out.”
Monday’s event was bringing in good numbers, Pate said.
“When you think about this being a Monday and this many people out here, that’s great,” he said.
Other Georgia Cities Week activities include a Tuesday blood donation event, a job fair on Thursday and tours of an Albany Fire Department station on Friday.